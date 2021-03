TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new hotel has opened in downtown Tucson Tuesday.

The DoubleTree by Hilton at the Tucson Convention Center opened its doors today.

The hotel features 170 rooms, a swimming pool and an on-site restaurant named 'El Mezquite Grill and Taqueria,' and room rates start around $110.

Masks are required for guests and visitors in all public areas of the hotel.

For more information or to book a reservation, click here.