New GEICO location will bring hundreds of jobs

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson will see a new GEICO office start construction this year.

Bourn Companies announced plans to develop and build a new multi-level office building with indoor and outdoor amenities near 36th street and Kino Parkway at The Bridges. The new GEICO office will bring approximately 700 jobs to Tucson.

Construction is set to begin mid-2018 and the expected move-in date will be mid-2019.

Bourn Companies, the National Insurer, is purchasing, rezoning and developing approximately 115 acres at The Bridges. The development is integrated with a larger project that includes the UA Tech Park at The Bridges, Dave and Busters, Century Theatre and various retail and restaurants.

GEICO has 2,100 employees in Tucson and is the leading employer. The company is celebrating its 15 year anniversary serving Arizona.