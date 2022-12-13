New Fry's Superstore being built in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After several years the town of Marana is finally getting a Fry's Superstore in Gladden Farms.

The new shopping center will break ground this spring off Lon Adams Road and Tangerine Road.

According to Marana officials, Kroger had bought the land and later tried to get it re-zoned and sell it off.

After failing to get it re-zoned, Kroger is now announcing they will break ground on the new Fry's Superstore this June.

"This is a huge announcement for north Marana," Marana Director of Economic Development and Tourism Curtis Woody said. "As I mentioned before there are no amenities up here."

Apparently, some other retail businesses could also pop up next to it.

"They've been needing a grocery store and other retail for many many years," she added. "Of course we've been trying to get any type of grocery up here."

The Fry's Superstore is expected to be completed in the beginning of January 2024.

For more details on the announcement, please visit the Town of Marana's website.