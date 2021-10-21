Watch
New federal requirements for CDL applicants

New requirements for CDL applicants coming in February
Posted at 6:53 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 09:53:59-04

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Starting Feb. 7. 2022, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will require new commercial driver license applicants as well as those seeking to upgrade their CDL, to receive training from a certified organization on the national registry of Entry-Level Driver Training providers.

Those training courses include curriculum in three areas: theory, range, and road.

Once these training requirements are completed, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division will validate them.

For more information, you can click here.

