New federal requirements for CDL applicants

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Starting Feb. 7. 2022, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will require new commercial driver license applicants as well as those seeking to upgrade their CDL, to receive training from a certified organization on the national registry of Entry-Level Driver Training providers.
Those training courses include curriculum in three areas: theory, range, and road.
Once these training requirements are completed, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division will validate them.
For more information, you can click here.
