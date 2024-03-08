New elephant calf born at Reid Park Zoo

Congratulations are in order for Semba the elephant at Reid Park Zoo.

At 3:31 a.m. Friday morning, she gave birth to a 265-pound calf, expanding the zoo's elephant herd to five.

The calf's sex has yet to be determined. It is standing close to its mom and "nursing enthusiastically," according to a news release from the zoo.

The new arrival joins its big sisters, Nandi and Penzi, its mom, and allomother Lungile.

The calf is the third African elephant calf born at the Reid Park Zoo.

Semba and the calf are both doing well, the news release said. They will both spend time behind-the-scenes in the coming days.