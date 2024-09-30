Watch Now
New Eegee flavor celebrates comedian Gabriel Iglesias during his visit

Eegees has partnered with the Tucson Arena to create a new eegee flavor in honor of standup comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

The Tucson-born sandwich chain will be offering a "Fluffy" Chocolate Cake eegee from Oct. 4 to 6, paying homage to Iglesias' recurring bit about receiving chocolate cakes from adoring fans.

Iglesias will be appearing at the Tucson Arena this Saturday, Oct. 5, as part of his "Don't Worry, Be Fluffy" tour. Tucson also happens to be where Iglesias performed his first road gig.

All proceeds from Chocolate Cake eegees sales will go to Gabriel Iglesias' charity, the Esther Mendez Foundation.

