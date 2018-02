TUCSON, Ariz. - Groundbreaking Thursday for a new eastside charter school begins.

Lehman Academy of Excellence operates several grade schools in Pima County, including Marana and Oro Valley. There's also a school in Sierra Vista, according to their website.

The new campus is being built on Golf Links near Houghton and will open in August.

A spokeswoman for the school says open enrollment is happening now online. Tuition is free.