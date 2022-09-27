New drinking fountain installed at Miramonte Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new drinking fountain has been installed at a local park, mentioned Tucson Parks and Recreation.

Miramonte Park's new fountain is also a water bottle-filling station and is located at 901 N. Richey Blvd.

You can now enjoy water from the new drinking fountain and water bottle filling station at Miramonte Park, 901 N. Richey Blvd. 😍 #TucsonParks #GreatParks pic.twitter.com/kzEZZZn6ci — Tucson Parks and Rec (@TucsonParksRec) September 27, 2022

