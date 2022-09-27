Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

New drinking fountain installed at Miramonte Park

Water Fountain at Miramonte Park
Tucson Parks and Recreation
Water Fountain at Miramonte Park
Water Fountain at Miramonte Park
Posted at 11:48 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 14:48:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new drinking fountain has been installed at a local park, mentioned Tucson Parks and Recreation.

Miramonte Park's new fountain is also a water bottle-filling station and is located at 901 N. Richey Blvd.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!