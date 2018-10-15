New dating app aimed at fans of President Trump

A new dating app released Monday is looking to make it easier for supporters of President Trump to connect.

Titled Donald Daters, this app lets users filter what people they want to see based on distance and interests, similar to other popular dating apps.

"Without bias, judgment, or liberal intolerance! With the free Donald Daters app you have the power to quickly find the RIGHT partner near you," the app's description says.

The slogan for Donald Daters is "Make America Date Again', taking inspiration from the president's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan used in the 2016 election.