New concept replacing Zona 78 on Tucson's Eastside

Fans of Zona 78, at 7301 E. Tanque Verde Road, have about six days left to dine one more time at the east-side restaurant before it closes its doors for good.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the space is being rebranded into a new concept, dubbed FIGS Oven + Enoteca. Its last day as Zona 78 will be June 29.

"In the coming months, Zona 78 will transform into a new, unique dining experience, blending creativity and passion to create a vibrant destination like no other," the post said. "FIGS oven + enoteca will encompass flavors inspired by the shorelines of the Mediterranean Sea."

The post said details on the new concept's progress will be shared on social media.