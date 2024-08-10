New chancellor to start tenure at Pima Community College in 2024

TUCSON, Ariz — The search for a new chancellor began in September. This week, Dr. Jeffrey P. Nasse filled that role.

Nasse grew up surrounded by education. He brings over 20 years of collegiate teaching experience. He plans on holding a series of events that include "Listening, Learning, and Leading."

“What I love about community college is that access point for people who may not have had an opportunity or thought about going to college," Nasse explained.

He looks forward to learning more about the Tucson community and engaging with students and faculty. “On my very first day I wanted to make it a point to talk to our students," he said.

One current student, Damion Smith, said his college experience at PCC has been everything he hoped for. “They’re really involved in your success. They make sure that you succeed," he explained.

The Fall semester begins on August 26.

