New center opens to help foster families, children in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After years of planning, fundraising and construction, Tucson based non-profit, GAP Ministries, has expanded their foster care program.

"We have a huge need. We don't have enough foster families for the children that are coming into care," said GAP Ministries Foster Care Programs Director, Beth Sierra.

The non-profit hopes to fill that need with the help of their new "family center." It will serve as a hub for local foster families, children and biological parents who want to reconnect with their kids.

"We would love reunification for every family. We'd love for every child to go back home if they are able and safe. That's why we have the rooms the way we do," said Sierra.

Sierra said she wanted the center to feel like home. Through guidance from the Arizona Department of Child Safety, GAP has the ability to host around 300 child-parent reunions at the center each month.

"Trying to visit with somebody in an office space would be really difficult. Now, we have a living room and a play place. Kind of what you would have at your house," said GAP Ministries Director of Culture and Communication, Jason Ayers.

GAP also hopes to train more families interested in fostering and finally has the perfect space to do it.

"We're excited to see what more we can do and how we can help," Sierra.

