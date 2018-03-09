New center creates STEM opportunity for children

TUCSON, Ariz. - The “Center of Innovation” opened Friday to give children the opportunity to learn about STEM.

The Boys and Girls Club of America opened the new center at its Holmes Tuttle Clubhouse. This was done with support from Raytheon, a defense and cybersecurity company.

The center will give children of military families the chance to explore and learn the application of STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

The center is one of 11 centers in the United States and Germany that’s part of Raytheon’s $10 million pledge to support military families and veterans.