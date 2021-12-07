New CDC international travel requirements take effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lines to board flights at Tucson International Airport are already growing with the holidays only a few weeks away.

"We usually plan a vacation for around Christmas time. It's what we give our kids. We're kind of rethinking where we are going. We'll probably stay here in the Continental U.S.," said Keith Fanning.

It's the CDC's new travel requirements that has the Fanning family reconsidering where they'll wake up on Christmas morning. Starting Monday, people two years and older, flying into the U.S., have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of departure.

"As long as you prepare ahead of time, you'll be good," said Ron Molera Jr.

Per the CDC's previous mandate, international air travelers had to test negative within three days of departure. The new mandate is in addition to requiring all foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated. The Omicron variant is the CDC's reason for stricter requirements.

"I think they need to wait and see. Nothing serious has come out of it yet," said Larry Gertner.

The Tucson International Airport won't have to change any of its programs or policies because of the CDC's new rule. Each passenger's COVID-19 test results will be reviewed before their departure to the U.S.

Some said they would rather avoid air travel entirely.

"We pretty well stick to cars now-a-days. Not international, no," said Gertner.

Others won't let it stop them.

"I've done testing and I've gotten all three shots. I'm ready," said Molera.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

