New Carondelet emergency center to open in southeast Tucson this spring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new emergency center will serve Tucson's southeast side in the spring, Carondelet Health announced Monday.

The Carondelet St. Raphael’s Emergency Center is equipped with 13 beds, medical equipment and supplies to provide patients with emergency care 24 hours 7 days per week.

“Carondelet Health Network is investing in the Tucson area to create a health system with services in appropriate locations with quality, value and customer service among our priorities. Our goal is providing an integrated system of services for those who choose Carondelet for their care,” said Carondelet Health Network CEO Doug Luckett.

The emergency center is currently looking for full time staff, those positions can be found online, here.

The facility is located near Interstate 10 and Wilmot Road.

For more information about the emergency center or Carondelet, visit here.