New campaign ad warns riders about Uber and Lyft

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft are being targeted in a new controversial ad campaign featuring Pamela Anderson.

The 60-second ad is the third in a campaign introduced in 2015 by the National Limousine Association to promote Ride Responsibly.

The campaign is an initiative that encourages riders to “think before you app.”

A spokesperson for Lyft calls the new ads false and is "misleading the public about the benefits and safety features" of the company.

Uber also responded, saying that “no means of transportation is 100 percent free of incidents and accidents. Uber feels a responsibility to contribute to safety, help fight tough issues and mitigate any incidents.”

You can check out the video below.