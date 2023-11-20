New building for music programs at Catalina Foothills High School closer to completion

The final beam was placed into the new band building at Catalina Foothills High School Monday.

At 6,000-plus square feet, the new space will house classrooms, individual practice rooms and offices for the guitar and orchestra programs.

The building will give students an area in which to practice their instruments beyond the school's performance hall.

The project is being funded by a bond approved in 2022.

"I'm a product of the Tucson arts," said Ryan Watson, director of the orchestra. "Arts are crucial to all of our schools. It's a really big deal for students. I think it feels great to be in a district and part of a community that supports that."

The building is expected to be fully completed by 2024.