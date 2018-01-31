New bill may not require training for hair stylists

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN9-TV) - Arizona state law makers are working a new house bill that will allow stylists to work without going through training first.

That means a stylist can shampoo, condition, and even style your hair without knowing if they're following the correct procedures.

Right now, stylists must pay thousands of dollars for cosmetology school, and then complete more than 350 hours of education before touching a strand of hair.

Next, the bill heads to the full house for approval.