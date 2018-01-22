New AZ bill could allow non-lethal weapons on college campuses

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - An Arizona bill introduced this week would allow any person to carry a non-lethal weapon on any publicly-funding community college, university, or post-secondary institution campus.

The bill, Arizona House Bill 2172, was introduced on January 17.

Non-lethal weapons were defined in the bill as "explicitly designed and developed to incapacitate or repel a person with low probability of fatality or permanent injury, or to disable equipment with minimal undesired damage or impact on the environment."

Weapons such as stun guns and pepper spray fall within the definition of a non-lethal weapon.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more on this developing story.