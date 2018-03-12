New bail bond scam in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - New reports of a scam involving bail bonds are a concern in Southern Arizona.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office issued a warning and a said the potential victim gets a call from someone asking about a family member's bond and court date.

The scammer says there is an error with the bond, claiming it is $1,500 short.

The victim is then told to get the money through green dot cards and if it is not done immediately, the family member would stay in jail for an extra two weeks before seeing a judge.

The Sheriff's Office says if you get a call about bonds, hang up and call the original bond company to verify all information.