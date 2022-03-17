New app to help Tucsonans with disabilities get around town

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Riding the Sun Van is a part of Amanda Parkman's everyday routine.

"I've been using Sun Van for about 14 years now," said Parkman. "It's definitely helpful to be able to get to places like the grocery store, or if I need to work late and need to get from work to home."

Sun Van has provided transportation for Tucsonans with disabilities for nearly 30 years. For Parkman, tracking down a ride has not always been easy.

"They usually give you a 30 minute window, but they may or may not be there within that 30 minute window," said Parkman. "That's a long time for a disabled passenger to have to wait for their ride, out in the heat, out in the rain, not knowing when the van is going to be there."

That's where Sun Van's new app comes in. It will provide a way for riders to track the vans in real-time.

"The app will actually allow people to stay inside. They can look at their device, and see in real time, where that van is on the way to pick them up," said Sun Van Assistant General Manager, Shawn Mangan.

The app will also allow riders to plan their trips ahead of time.

"They can book trips at their own leisure," said Mangan. "They can actually view their upcoming trips and cancel trips. It will be an advantage to us, in terms of our operations."

Parkman said the app has already provided her with a sense of security.

"I'm busy. I work. I have things to do. I have places I need to get to. To have more accuracy in knowing where my ride is, is really helpful," said Parkman.

The Sun Van app is free and available for download on Apple and Android devices.

