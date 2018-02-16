Rain
Sickweather helps track trending illnesses and where they are spreading around your location.
TUCSON, Ariz. - A new app could help you stay flu-free.
The information in the app is then added to a map for users to see how close outbreaks are.
The app also includes helpful tips on how to avoid getting the flu.
Representatives for the app say that reports of a cough, allergies, and fever can help them forecast an outbreak up to 15 weeks in advance.
Sickweather is free and available for download in both the iTunes and Google Play stores.