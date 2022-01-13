New app aims to increase exposure for Tucson businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Charro Vida is a local, plant-based favorite in Tucson, but they are not immune to the challenges that have come about because of the pandemic.

"The biggest challenge, probably right now, is the staffing issue. That's everywhere. That's not just in restaurants. That's with every business right now," said

Charro Vida General Manager, Brandon Gandara.

The list of hurdles that local businesses have had to jump over goes on, but a new idea aims to help out.

"Really what it's starting with is an app. The app is going be 'Find Yocal.' It's for locally owned, independent businesses because, frankly, nothing like that exists right now," said Yocal Co-Founder, Bobby Johnson.

Yocal will be a one-stop-shop for consumers to find businesses, of any kind, that are owned and operated in Tucson.

"Every business that you're looking for in the app is locally owned and independent. We're going to verify that they're independent and that the owner lives in the Tucson community," said Johnson.

Charro Vida is one of 25 local businesses that will help launch the app in the next two weeks. If a business wants to list on the app, they can do so at no charge.

"To have a base listing in the app is completely free. The whole idea behind Yocal is that we want to utilize technology to help band together local minded consumers with locally owned, independent businesses," said Johnson.

Yocal's hope is that a little bit of exposure goes a long way.

"The app is going to help us. If you want anything done locally it's just an app away. Just go on your phone, click the app and find something local. You're helping everybody out in the community. Helping Tucson. We're growing," said Gandara.

To learn more about Yocal, click here.

