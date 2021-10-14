New AARP app helps veterans in Arizona access health care services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even before the pandemic, many veterans struggled with where and how to access health care services.

Recently, more than 340,000 veterans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and VA medical centers has reported almost 15,000 deaths from the disease. In addition, of the 522,382 veterans living in Arizona, only 30% have utilized their earned benefits at VA health care, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Nearly 60% of all veterans are eligible for VA healthcare services.

“Now more than ever, veterans and military families need help accessing the health care benefits they earned serving our country,” said Dana Marie Kennedy, AARP AZ State Director. “This free, one-stop resource will help make the process less confusing and overwhelming for veterans and military families as they navigate their options.”

AARP’s Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator is available at AARP.org/VetsHealthNavigator. For more information and other resources for veterans, visit aarp.org/veterans.

AARP launched this new tool to help veterans, military families and their caregivers navigate their health care options.

----

