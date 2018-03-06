Nevada notifying 18 states about Arizona equine herpes case

PHOENIX - Nevada officials are sending warnings to 18 states after an Arizona Department of Agriculture veterinarian confirmed that a horse that participated in a Las Vegas show has been diagnosed with a serious infectious disease.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture announced Monday that it had quarantined a cutting horse training facility in northern Maricopa County after confirming a quarter horse gelding was infected with equine herpes virus-1. The horse recently participated in a cutting horse event at the Southpoint Arena in Las Vegas and another event in Queen Creek, Arizona before showing serious neurological symptoms.



The Arizona Cutting Horse Association is contacting owners of horses at the Queen Creek event.



Equine herpes is highly contagious but can't spread to humans. An upcoming event in Paso Robles, California, has been canceled.