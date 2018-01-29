Neighbors try to extinguish house fire before fire crews arrive

Brandi Walker
5:12 PM, Jan 28, 2018
20 mins ago
Tucson Fire Department
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon near 5th and Columbus.

Julian Herrera with Tucson Fire Department said the fire seemed to be isolated to a bedroom. Two residents have been displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Multiple neighbors were using garden hoses to try to extinguish the fire before crews arrived at the scene, according to TFD.

There were no injuries and the cause is unknown at this time

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top