Neighbors try to extinguish house fire before fire crews arrive

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon near 5th and Columbus.

Julian Herrera with Tucson Fire Department said the fire seemed to be isolated to a bedroom. Two residents have been displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Multiple neighbors were using garden hoses to try to extinguish the fire before crews arrived at the scene, according to TFD.

There were no injuries and the cause is unknown at this time