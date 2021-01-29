Neighbors complain about influx of business at Tucson dispensary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Really excited to be the first ones to bring recreational sales to the city of Tucson."

The CEO of the company that owns 'Harvest Dispensary,' Steve White, said his company met all standards to get a license to sell recreational pot in Tucson.

This comes about two months after voters approved the measure that allow the sale across Arizona.

The dispensary is located on Grant Road next to a midtown neighborhood where some folks have said it's causing problems.

Heavy traffic of parked cars and also, people waiting on the line to buy their recreational pot.

"Instead of complaining about a situation, they're proposing solutions which is really great to see from local government."

White described the measures the City of Tucson has taken to handle this very new problem.

"I've got the parking people painting curbs red where it's already illegal to park," said Ward 6 Councilman, Steve Kozachik.

"They're going to go in and finish it up by going another block south and a block east and west."

That creates another issue, where are customers to park now?

"We, the city, have now given a right of entry to the dispensary so they can use the city vacant lot that's immediately east of the 'Bayhorse' for parking," Kozachik said.

Ultimately, he said, these are a quick-fix.

Kozachik said 10 more licenses are expected to be granted to dispensary's around Tucson which should alleviate the congestion at the one place where recreational pot is being sold right now.

"Nobody is saying 'gee, I don't think they should be selling pot,' it's this is the wrong location," Kozachik said.

White said, he's ok with where it's at now and alluded to another possible location opening in the future.

As to the concern about social distancing on the line outside of the store.

"It's something that we're going to continue to enforce," White said.