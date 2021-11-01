Neighborhoods celebrate Halloween across Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Across Tucson many celebrated Halloween, but the Forty Niner Country Club Neighborhood took it to the next level.

With decorations, candy, and even a haunted house, the neighborhood brought people from all over to go trick-or-treating.

"We knew everyone would be out here so it's a good time," one parent said.

Many of the parents were glad to be out after having to stay in during Halloween last year. The kids certainly enjoyed it as well.

From vampires to princesses there were hundreds of different costumes. With each costume, a bag of candy was at their side.

"I've already gone through nine bags of candy," one resident said about two hours after handing out candy.

----

