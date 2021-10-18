Neighborhood trash zones as Tucson's brush and bulky hits big delays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson's Brush & Bulky pickup service is now two weeks behind schedule. The Environmental and General Services Department is reporting to KGUN 9 a significant delay in service.

Director Carlos De La Torre put out a memo recently to explain to Mayor and Council Members.

According to the memo, there are a number of reasons to explain why your neighborhood may be piles-high-deep in bulky items by now. The EGS says the main reason is that more residents are putting stuff out on the curb, and this results in more trips to the landfill.

Other reasons include more residents participating in pickup than before, increases in the number of hauls to the landfill, more illegal dumping sites, staff shortages and the heavy monsoon.

The plan now is to have crews work mandatory overtime to help reduce schedule delays. Customers will also receive a phone call advising of the delay.

Follow the link for information about your neighborhood pickup.

