Neighborhood roads may be added to Pima County's Regional Local Road Repair Program

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Transportation Advisory Committee is discussing options to add additional neighborhoods to its Regional Local Road Repair Program.
"We had we talked about some projects go out to bid so the bids have been good and the prices have been lower than our engineers estimate so there is potential savings for our property tax projects," said Ana Olivares, the director of the Pima County Transportation Department.
The program is a 25-cent property tax for all local roads in Pima County for the fiscal year 2017-2018.
Olivares says since the work hasn't started there could be some extra money after the work is completed.
She says the focus is on roads in poor condition that can be improved with a seal coat.
Another option for the savings is to use alternative asphalt.