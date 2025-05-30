Neighborhood cooling centers across Tucson provide an escape to summer heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson will open and operate cooling centers in each city ward to provide relief from the extreme summer heat. From June 1 to August 31, the city will designate certain areas temporarily for the public to use and escape the heat, particularly during those peak heat hours.

There will be six city-operated cooling centers that will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m., including holidays like Juneteenth and Independence Day.

The cooling centers are:



Donna Liggins Center: 2160 N. 6th Avenue

El Pueblo Center: 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 9

Fred Archer Center: 1665 S. La Cholla Boulevard

Freedom Center: 5000 E. 29th Street

Morris K. Udall Center: 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Randolph Center: 200 S Alvernon Way

In addition, there are 23 Pima County libraries available for people to cool off from the heat. Libraries also have information about resources for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

The map of Pima County cooling, respite and hydration centers can be found on the county website.