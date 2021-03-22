Need school supplies? TUSD can help!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's back to the classroom for Southern Arizona schools and some local organizations are trying to help with a smooth return to campus.

Tucson Unified School District families in need can visit the family resource center nearest to them for a backpack, school supply and mask giveaway.

Those locations include:



Catalina Family Resource Center 3645 E Pima St.

Menlo Family Resource Center 1100 W. Fresno St.

Palo Verde Family Resource Center 1302 S Avenida Vega

Southwest Family Resource Center 6855 S. Mark Rd.



The event will be March 23rd-24th from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

You can call (520) 584-7455 or (520) 232-7055 for more information.