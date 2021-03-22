Need school supplies? TUSD can help!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's back to the classroom for Southern Arizona schools and some local organizations are trying to help with a smooth return to campus.
Tucson Unified School District families in need can visit the family resource center nearest to them for a backpack, school supply and mask giveaway.
Those locations include:
- Catalina Family Resource Center
- 3645 E Pima St.
- Menlo Family Resource Center
- 1100 W. Fresno St.
- Palo Verde Family Resource Center
- 1302 S Avenida Vega
- Southwest Family Resource Center
- 6855 S. Mark Rd.
The event will be March 23rd-24th from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. or while supplies last.
You can call (520) 584-7455 or (520) 232-7055 for more information.