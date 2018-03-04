Need for newborn diapers in southern Arizona

Brandi Walker
4:32 PM, Mar 4, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona is asking the public to donate newborn diapers.

The goal is to collect 30,000 newborn diapers during the month of March.

"Newborn babies use at least ten diapers every day, which is difficult for new parents who are already trying to adapt to a lack of sleep and adjusting to a new schedule, and for families struggling to make ends meet." - Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona media release.

Diapers can be dropped off at:

  • The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, 1050 S. Plummer Ave.
  • Any Jim Click dealership location
  • Tucson City Council Ward offices 2, 5, and 6
  • Two Men & a Truck, 3773 W. Ina Rd. #174

Diapers can also be ordered online through the Diaper Bank's Amazon wish list.

