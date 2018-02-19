Nearly twenty guns stolen from cars in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - In the last six months - 19 gun owners reported their guns being stolen from their vehicles.

Sergeant Aaron Wine with the Tucson Police Department says at least 14 of those guns were stolen out of cars left unlocked.

"They don't have to break windows, they don't create much of a scene - they blend in with the environment a lot better than they would if they're canvassing the area and forcing entry - so it is something that we see a lot," says Wine.

SGT. Wine says, often times people who get their guns stolen from their cars are in a hurry - leaving their guns in the car because some places don't allow them to carry - such as hospitals, gyms, grocery stores.

Many would be surprised to learn that one of the most popular places to get your gun stolen from is the car wash.

The stolen guns often times show up at other crime scenes and pawn shops.

The rest end up for sale online becoming illegal guns in the black market.

"Other times they're in the wind and we have a hard time where those firearms went," says Wine.

If you know that you're going to be in a place where you're not allowed to carry - leave your gun at home.

