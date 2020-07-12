Nearly 600 Tucson Electric Power customers without service due to storm damage

TUCSON, Ariz. — There are approximately 600 Tucson Electric Power customers without service Sunday due to storm damage Saturday night.

TEP crews worked overnight, responding to emergency calls and restoring service to as many customers as possible, according to TEP officials. There were about dozen power poles throughout Tucson that were blown down or damaged.

TEP officials say today they have received more reports of downed power lines and other damaged equipment.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies also responded to reports of road hazards due to the storm.

Below are the incidents PCSD responded to after the storm:

A Power Line was reported down at Allegheny Street and Reno Ave A Power Pole was reported down in the 410” block of North Flowing Wells. A Power Pole was reported down in the 200 block of West Ocotillo Vista. A tree reportedly fell on a vehicle behind 5555 East River Rd. A tree was reported to be blocking the roadway in the 3300 block of N Calle Largo.

If you see a down power line you are asked to stay away and call 911 immediately.

