Nearly 40 dogs rescued from caregiver's home in Marana

Nearly 40 small dogs were rescued by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona from a single home in Marana on Wednesday.

The 37 dogs, believed to be Chihuahua mixes, range in age from a few days old to about 4 years old, according to a news release from HSSA.

The caregiver, a breeder who became overwhelmed, surrendered the dogs to Marana Animal Services, which then transferred the dogs to the HSSA on Wednesday afternoon. The dogs are in good shape, the news release said, and are receiving medical care, including spay and neutering services and vaccinations.

The youngest puppies have been placed with foster caregivers. The HSSA's veterinary team has begun spaying and neutering some of the other dogs, the news release said, some of which will be available for adoption as early as tomorrow.