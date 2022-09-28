Nearly 30 pounds of illegal drugs found in car near Gila Bend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 30 pounds of illegal drugs, including suspected fentanyl, were found by troopers, according to the Arizona Department of Safety (AZDPS).

On Sept. 23, troopers helped U.S. Border Patrol agents check a vehicle on State Route 85 near Gila Bend.

A Border Patrol canine alerted to a Chevrolet Malibu sedan, where troopers and agents found about 26.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 1.7 pounds of an unknown drug, and .3 pounds of a brown powdery substance.

--Troopers Seize Over 26 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills at Border Patrol Checkpoint Near Gila Bend--#AZTroopers responded to a @USBPChiefTCA inspection checkpoint on SR 85 after a canine alert. Over 26 lb of fentanyl pills were found in the vehicle. Read more: https://t.co/cPF15pFfg9 pic.twitter.com/7c0fiHPOId — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 28, 2022