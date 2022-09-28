Watch Now
Nearly 30 pounds of illegal drugs found in car near Gila Bend

Arizona Department of Public Safety
Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 28, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 30 pounds of illegal drugs, including suspected fentanyl, were found by troopers, according to the Arizona Department of Safety (AZDPS).

On Sept. 23, troopers helped U.S. Border Patrol agents check a vehicle on State Route 85 near Gila Bend.

A Border Patrol canine alerted to a Chevrolet Malibu sedan, where troopers and agents found about 26.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 1.7 pounds of an unknown drug, and .3 pounds of a brown powdery substance.

