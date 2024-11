UPDATE 10:43 a.m.

Power has been restored to the 3,000 customers in midtown.

————-

Nearly 3,000 customers are without power in midtown, according to the Tucson Electric Power outages map.

The outage is affecting homes and businesses east of North First, south of Fort Lowell, west of Dodge and north of East Grant Road.

No reason for the outage is given on the map.