Nearly 200 migrants found near Lukeville in a single bust

U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
Posted at 3:22 PM, Nov 30, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents have found 186 migrants near Lukeville, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Ajo Station agents encountered the large group, which was made up of mostly families and single adults.

"Tucson Sector agents continue to respond to these large groups and work through the challenges they present," says Chief Modlin.

Also last week during another incident, eight more migrants were found in the San Luis Mountains near ARivaca.

Certain technology was used to initially find the group, explained Chief Modlin.

