Nearly 200 migrants found near Lukeville in a single bust

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents have found 186 migrants near Lukeville, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Ajo Station agents encountered the large group, which was made up of mostly families and single adults.
"Tucson Sector agents continue to respond to these large groups and work through the challenges they present," says Chief Modlin.
Ajo Station agents encountered 186 migrants near Lukeville, AZ, last Tuesday. The group consisted of mostly single adults and family units from eight different countries. Tucson Sector agents continue to respond to these large groups and work through the challenges they present. pic.twitter.com/0MbvxOwWdm— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 30, 2022
Also last week during another incident, eight more migrants were found in the San Luis Mountains near ARivaca.
Certain technology was used to initially find the group, explained Chief Modlin.
#PhotoFromTheField— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 30, 2022
Tucson Station agents walk a group of eight migrants out after they were apprehended in the San Luis Mountains near Arivaca, AZ, last week. Border technology initially spotted the group and @cbpamo responded to assist agents on the ground. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/PB3JcOX2on
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.