Nearly 1,000 attend Humane Society new facility grand opening

TUCSON, Ariz. - A highly anticipated grand opening finally happened Saturday for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

It has been years in the making.

Nearly 1,000 people came to the new location near Roger and Oracle for the opening.

The new facility includes a larger cat habitat and a dedicated room for dental work.

They are also celebrating today with half-off pet adoptions.

Plus, if you already own a dog, you can bring it to the new facility to make sure it gets along with the one you're planning to adopt.

The facility will be open until 6 p.m.