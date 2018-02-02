NB Interstate 19 traffic diverted before Green Valley due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. - Northbound Interstate 19 is blocked before Green Valley at milepost 35 due to a crash Thursday evening.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic is using the frontage road to pass and delays seem to be minor.

I-19 NB before Green Valley: The roadway is blocked at milepost 35 due to a crash. Traffic is using the frontage road to pass. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/xXzn9M978I — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 2, 2018

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more traffic alerts.