NB Interstate 19 traffic diverted before Green Valley due to crash

Brandi Walker
9:16 PM, Feb 1, 2018
Arizona DOT

TUCSON, Ariz. - Northbound Interstate 19 is blocked before Green Valley at milepost 35 due to a crash Thursday evening.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic is using the frontage road to pass and delays seem to be minor.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more traffic alerts.

