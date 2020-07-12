Navarro Ranch Fire burns 1,100 acres near Sierrita Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. — Three Points Fire District units, along with other fire agencies responded to a fire on the Navarro Ranch west of Sahuarita Saturday night, according to its Facebook page.

The estimation of the fire is burning about 1100 acres￼, according to Three Points Fire District.

The fire is not close to any part of the community, and they have several agencies, hand crews and aircrafts that have responded to help fight the fire. Due to aircrafts flying in the area, the community is asked to not fly drones, according to Three Points Fire District. Cisco Ranch is doing point protection on the homes, where there is a large air tanker and a large air tank.

According to Three Points Fire, residents are asked to stay out of Diamond bell and Sierrita Mountain south area.

The Arizona Department of Forestry are also working with Three Point Fire to get more information.

Law enforcement is in the area to ensure no one interferes with emergency crews.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.