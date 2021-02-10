Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Navajo woman appointed to Arizona House of Representatives

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
The blur of car lights zip past the Arizona Capitol as the dome is illuminated in blue, along with other buildings and structures around the state as a symbol of support for Arizona's frontline medical workers and emergency responders battling the coronavirus Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
arizona state capitol AP
Posted at 1:27 PM, Feb 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-10 15:27:25-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Apache County Board of Supervisors has appointed a Navajo Nation citizen to fill an Arizona state representative seat left vacant after fellow Navajo Nation member Arlando Teller resigned to join President Joe Biden’s administration.

Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren will now represent the state’s Legislative District 7, which encompasses a large swath of Arizona’s northeast and is bigger in land area than Indiana. The Democrats will again have 29 seats in the 60-member state House of Representatives.

Blackwater-Nygren will join Democratic state Rep. Myron Tsosie, another Navajo Nation member, to become the second representative from the 7th District. She will serve the remainder of Teller’s second term, which ends in 2022.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!