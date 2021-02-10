Navajo woman appointed to Arizona House of Representatives

PHOENIX (AP) — The Apache County Board of Supervisors has appointed a Navajo Nation citizen to fill an Arizona state representative seat left vacant after fellow Navajo Nation member Arlando Teller resigned to join President Joe Biden’s administration.

Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren will now represent the state’s Legislative District 7, which encompasses a large swath of Arizona’s northeast and is bigger in land area than Indiana. The Democrats will again have 29 seats in the 60-member state House of Representatives.

Blackwater-Nygren will join Democratic state Rep. Myron Tsosie, another Navajo Nation member, to become the second representative from the 7th District. She will serve the remainder of Teller’s second term, which ends in 2022.

