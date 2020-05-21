Menu

Navajo Nation casinos remain closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

Posted at 8:48 PM, May 20, 2020
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation's casinos in New Mexico and Arizona are staying closed until at least next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision is in line with the tribe's partial government closure and stay-at-home order that expires June 7.

The tribe has three casinos in New Mexico near Farmington, Shiprock and Gallup, and one in Arizona east of Flagstaff.

The casinos have been closed since mid-March.

Casino officials say employees still are receiving paychecks and have access to mental health and other services.

Meanwhile on Wednesday night, the Navajo Nation reported 100 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases now to 4,253 with 146 known deaths.

