Native American nominee's grilling raises questions on bias

The confirmation hearing for Deb Haaland has raised questions about whether she's being treated differently because she is a Native American woman. Photo via AP.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Feb 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-26 09:09:46-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The confirmation hearing for Deb Haaland has raised questions about whether she's being treated differently because she is a Native American woman.

Some Republican, white senators have labeled Haaland as “radical” over her calls to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and address climate change. Those who support the Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico say Haaland is being attacked for her ethnicity and beliefs that are widespread among Native Americans.

She would become the first Native American to lead the Interior Department. Republicans expressed frustration at her lack of specifics during the hearing and say it's not about race.

