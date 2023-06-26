Watch Now
National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Tucson, Southeast Arizona

Posted at 8:58 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 12:00:16-04

National Weather Service Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning for Southeast Arizona today, with temperatures expected to reach 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Tucson.

The weather service made several recommendations because of the excessive heat:

  • Avoid outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Stay hydrated
  • Find air conditioning. Fans may not be sufficient.

NWS said residents may be at risk for heat-related illnesses without taking proactive measures.
The heat warning is in effect through Tuesday evening.

