National Weather Service issues air quality alert for Tucson Metro area

The National Weather Service Tucson has issued an air quality alert in effect until midnight for the Tucson Metro Area.

"An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate widespread blowing dust that may result in local (coarse particulate matter) concentrations that pose a health risk," the alert said.

That particulate matter can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, the alert said. The NWS recommended a decrease in physical activity.

Pima County Environmental Quality posted "hazardous" air quality levels in parts of Tucson at 10 a.m. The highest levels have since dropped to "unhealthy," according to the map.