National Purple Heart Day: “It was an honor and a duty to serve”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s National Purple Heart Day.

There are hundreds of recipients in Southern Arizona. Nearly 200 are members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 442.

From 1966 to 1969, Michael Dyer was in the army serving overseas.

“It was an honor and a duty to serve,” said Dyer. “I was wounded three times in Vietnam.”

As a result of shedding blood for our country on foreign soil, he was awarded three Purple Hearts.

“When you’re alive it makes you even more cognizant of the men and women that didn’t come home,” he said.

As dyer reflects on the first, he says it makes him feel proud that a General gave it to him while he was recovering in the infirmary.

“You don’t always get it on the spot,” he said.

The humble veteran is now the commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 442 and explained the meaning of the honor.

“We all served and we all thank all the men and women that served, but it’s just another step when you bleed on foreign soil for our country,” he said.

He makes it his mission to lend a hand to other veterans.

“My service never ended this way, and I am glad to serve my country. And what better than the serve veterans. There's a lot of veterans that need help and we'd like to help them," he said. “Every penny we’ve raised-all 500 thousand dollars we’ve given to veterans.”

Dyer said if he could he would serve our country again.

“Even as old as I am. If our country needed it, we’d go,” said Dyer.