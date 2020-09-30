National Park Service announces visitor services will resume in October

TUCSON, Ariz. — The National Park Service announced Tuesday that eleven national park sites throughout Southern Arizona will reopen more visitor services in October.

The visitor centers will resume information and orientation services in outdoor areas. Limited services will be provided inside the buildings for safety of guests and staff, according to the NPS.

Of the eleven park units reopening, the Kris Eggle Visitor Center at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument is set to reopen Oct. 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday - Monday with limited services and a new schedule. A limit of ten people, including staff will be allowed at a time.

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument campgrounds are planned to reopen Oct. 18 and Chiricahua National Monuments are subject to reopen in Oct.

Those planning to visit a park site, are urged to maintain social distancing from staff and other visitors. Face coverings are required inside buildings or when social distancing is not manageable.

“Several of the national park units will resume limited daily services,” according to Andy Fisher, spokesperson for Saguaro National Park. “Other parks, due to limited staffing because of COVID, will have reduced visitor center schedules or only be open 5 days per week. Please plan ahead and check the park’s website to know what to expect.”

Some of the sites have roads and trails that are open when visitor centers are closed.

Below are park sites that will be reopening:



Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument – 520 387-6849

Visitors can also view the National Park Service website to learn more about hours of visitor center operation, and available services or call the park site numbers listed above.