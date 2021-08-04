National Night Out in Tucson held at Grijalva Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A National Night Out took place at Grijalva Park Tuesday evening.

National Night Out is an organization that promotes police-community partnerships, which started back in 1984.

Neighborhoods and associations across the country hold fundraisers, block parties and community outreach events to promote a healthy relationship between the police and those they swore to protect.

Midvale Park Neighborhood Association President Joe Miller said "We're giving backpacks away given 20 bicycles away with balls and all kinds of things to tell the kids that we really, we respect them---that this is a neighborhood that we value that. And so, it's just about getting together it's a proactive way of taking care of our neighborhood, we're going to spend the money anyways, we might as well spend the money towards preventing crime, rather than dealing with crime afterwards."

National Night Out gets together every year on the first Tuesday in August.